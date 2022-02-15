European defense requires an army. Ukraine has one.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t is now apparent to any candid observer that Ukraine needs NATO. But it is also true that NATO needs Ukraine.

According to some accounts, at the Tehran conference of Allied leaders in 1943, Winston Churchill told Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin that the pope wanted a voice in any post-war arrangements regarding Poland. To this, Stalin reportedly replied, “Oh really? How many divisions does he have?”

Vladimir Putin is probably asking the same question about NATO right now. The answer is: not many.

As a result of a series of decisions made during the Clinton, Bush, and, especially, Obama administrations, NATO has virtually …