No, Canada: A Freeze Too Far?

The Trudeau government has exposed thousands of Canadians to prospective financial ruin and gross violations of privacy.

Canadians often gripe that the rest of the world pays little attention to our country. These days, most of us are wishing that we were making international news a lot less.

Our newfound global notoriety is a result of the Freedom Convoy, a protest movement that sprang up in late January, when fleets of trucks converged on the nation’s capital, Ottawa, to call for the end to vaccine mandates. There they remained, dug into the city’s core, for over three weeks before police began to remove them.

On February 14, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a drastic step by invoking the Emergencies …