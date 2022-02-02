No Mission Creep at the Fed

If confirmed, Sarah Bloom Raskin would lead the central bank away from its core mandate.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A mericans do not need the federal government telling banks who can and cannot receive credit based on politics. However, if on February 3, the Senate Banking Comitttee approves President Biden’s recent nominee to the Federal Reserve, Sarah Bloom Raskin, our country will be taking a giant step in that direction.

Ms. Raskin, who wishes to become vice chairwoman for supervision of the Board of Governors and a member of the Federal Reserve System, believes that the Fed should discourage bank’s lending to companies that she deems insufficiently green. If she prevails, oil and gas companies risk being squeezed out of bank loans …