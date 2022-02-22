No One Fears This Pathetic Old Geezer

Long before our president invited a Ukrainian invasion by suggesting a 'minor incursion' would be fine, Vladimir Putin had his number.

Last June, ahead of a Russia–U.S. meeting, Time magazine conjured up a piece of embarrassing cover-art propaganda featuring Joe Biden's aviator glasses reflecting Vladimir Putin. At last, a U.S. president had Putin in his sights! Finally we'd get back to putting Russia in its place.

“How Biden Plans to Get Tough on Putin During Their Geneva Summit,” promised a breathless story by Brian Bennett. A senior administration official suggested Biden, despite the “chaos” that President Trump had supposedly unleashed in the world, would use a combination of unity talk — everyone in Europe was on the same page about Russia, supposedly …