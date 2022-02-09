‘Nothing Systemic Here’

The SEC’s new rule change is a disaster waiting to happen.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released a new proposed rule on January 26, seeking to substantially change reporting requirements for private funds of capital — that is, private equity, private debt, hedge funds, and other asset managers.

While the proposal did not capture a lot of press attention, it should have. The scope and implication of the proposed rule ought to concern defenders of free enterprise and coherent capital markets.

Form PF is a basic form that investment advisors to private funds are required to file with the SEC. So far as financial red tape goes, it is standard-fare obnoxiousness (64 …