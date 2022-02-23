NRPLUS Conference Call with Richard Brookhiser and Charles C. W. Cooke

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Tuesday afternoon, Charlie Cooke spoke with Richard Brookhiser on an exclusive, NRPLUS members-only conference call.

Their discussion centered on the U.S. presidency. They began with a look at the Founders’ vision for the office of the presidency and how that differed from the structure of the executive office in England. Charlie and Rick investigated whether Washington could have been king of the newly formed America, and the extent to which Washington himself shaped the position of president.

Throughout the call, Charlie posed questions submitted by your fellow NRPLUS members. Questions touched on whether Alexander Hamilton and other Founders would have made …