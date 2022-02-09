One Man Alone

What kind of society lets a dead man’s body rot alone in his home for a year?

E ven if you wouldn't recognize it by its name, you've probably heard the Irish ballad "Carrickfergus." Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger covered it. So has Ed Sheeran and Bryan Ferry. Rufus Wainwright has an extant version, and his father Loudon Wainwright's cover featured on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

I’ve liked this version for quite some time.

It’s a song whose lyrics are evocative and mournful, full of longing and sodden self-pity. But the lyrics make no sense as a story — probably because the modern song was reconstructed by the Irish-American actor Peter O’Toole and the Irish poet and composer Brendan …