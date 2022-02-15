Paul Krugman’s Protest Hypocrisy

The New York Times columnist tries — and fails — to reconcile his contradictory positions on the Canadian trucker protest and Black Lives Matter.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the New York Times, columnist Paul Krugman argues that the anti-vaccine-mandate trucker protest in Canada is “a slow-motion Jan. 6.” Hey, what isn’t? Krugman is unhappy that a mere gaggle of protesters, many of them “right-wing extremists” — as if there is any other kind — have “occupied” all of Ottawa. The Nobel Prize winner laments that much of the Right in the United States supports this “economic vandalism.”

In a follow-up Twitter thread, Krugman takes the time to explain why his contradictory positions on the Canadian trucker protest and Black Lives Matter is a nonissue: “Fox myth-making to the …