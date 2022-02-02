Pitt’s Self-Serving Attempt to Exonerate Itself from Abortion-Related Medical Wrongdoing

A report examining allegations of corrupt fetal research at the University of Pittsburgh leaves key questions unanswered.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast year brought national attention to the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) and its affiliated medical center, UPMC — where I used to work as a therapist — for unethical and legally questionable fetal-tissue research practices following decades of troubling activity at the region’s two largest employers.

After mounting pressure from lawmakers and pro-life groups, last fall Pitt took the self-described “proactive” step of hiring a law firm to conduct a regulatory assessment of the university’s fetal tissue research practices. The investigation was conducted between September and December by D.C.-based Hyman, Phelps & McNamara (HPM), and the full report has been made …