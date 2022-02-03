Princeton University Ballet Is Not Guilty of ‘White Supremacy’

A respected campus organization is engaging in unnecessary and destructive racial self-flagellation.

I started ballet when I was three years old and never quit. I won multiple national titles and performed in the Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, the largest indoor theater in the world. I took a gap year after high school to dance in a ballet company. When I arrived at Princeton University, I learned that ballet is white supremacist.

As a freshman, I joined Princeton University Ballet, the student-run club for recreational ballet. Auditions are required for membership, and we perform a show each semester. We have the luxury of practicing in multi-million dollar studios with Steinway …