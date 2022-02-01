Progressive Lawmaker Wants to Water Down Democrats’ China-Competition Bill

Representative Sara Jacobs opposes measures supporting Taiwan and countering Chinese malign influence.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A progressive lawmaker is urging colleagues to water down a congressional industrial-policy package touted by Democratic leadership as a counter-China measure. Representative Sara Jacobs, in a letter circulated among House members last week and obtained by National Review, expressed concern about proposals that boost U.S. diplomatic support of Taiwan and counter Chinese malign influence, and called for negotiations to remove “problematic” provisions.

Her outreach surrounding the $250 billion America COMPETES Act, introduced last week by House Democrats, is indicative of how progressives are trying to steer the legislative initiative in a less hawkish direction. Like the version of the legislation that …