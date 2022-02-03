Progressives Deserve the Marie Newman Corruption Scandal

Activist groups helped Newman knock pro-life Democrat Dan Lipinski from his House seat. Now, it appears Newman may have violated federal campaign law.

Back in October, the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) unanimously recommended that the House Ethics Committee investigate Representative Marie Newman (D., Ill.) "because there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Newman may have promised federal employment to a primary opponent for the purpose of procuring political support."

The facts the OCE outlined don’t look good for Newman. Promising employment in exchange for political support is a clear violation of both federal law and ethics rules, and investigators have pretty solid documentary evidence that Newman did that.

Newman first ran for the seat she now holds in 2018, but lost in the …