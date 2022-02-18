Put Down the Torch. Pick Up a Book

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n the subject of burning witches, C. S. Lewis shared an interesting observation. The problem with the anti-witch campaigns of yore was that the witch-hunters were wrong on the facts, not that they were wrong as a moral matter. If there had been people among us possessing occult powers that they used to kill their neighbors or to make them sick, causing the cows to go dry or the crops to fail, then it obviously would be the right thing to treat them as the very worst kind of criminals — as murderers, which is what they would be. The …
Forgetting why we cherish intellectual freedom leads to tyranny.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
NBC's 'Cataclysmic' Olympics-Coverage Flop
How can anyone feel good about these Olympics?
Joe Biden Doesn’t Know What You’re Talking About
To watch Biden at the lectern was to experience shock and dismay interspersed with moments of alarm and dark humor. No wonder he hides from the media.
Nikole Hannah-Jones Responds to Our 1619 and Slavery Issue
She reacted with a lot of sneering and ad hominem argumentation and nothing of substance.
Maskless Super Bowl Marks Our Return to Normalcy
This collective moment was a warning to the Covid regime that its strictures won’t stand much longer.
The Perfect Storm Is Coming
Not learning from the stagflationary past may lead to a stagflationary future.
Trevor Noah Is a Moral Disgrace
As Noam Blum has discovered, Trevor Noah is attacking Joe Rogan for something he did himself — and for which Rogan defended him.
The Latest
Accompanying the Dying: A Natural, Family Event
We must reclaim death as a natural, family event in which medicine has only a supporting role.
To Fix Big Tech, We Need to Fix Privacy First
If legislators want to make real changes that benefit Americans online, they should look at federal privacy legislation before they dismantle our services.
‘Freedom’ Is Still the Republican Rallying Cry
The embrace of the Canadian trucker protesters by the American Right is a sign that the Tea Party spirit was never fully extinguished.
Being the Ricardos — or Their Activist Alter Egos
Nicole Kidman salvages Aaron Sorkin’s propaganda.
Against Meta
The good news is that we have the means to stop this project — with simple disinterest or disgust.
With Inflation Rising, Why Punish Companies Seeking to Lower Prices?
The argument that some companies are practicing predatory pricing, which will ultimately hurt consumers, doesn't hold water.