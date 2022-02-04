Putin, Not NATO, Is to Blame

He has created an international emergency by moving 130,000 troops to the border of a country that represents no conceivable physical threat to Russia.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B ad ideas never truly go away. So it is that an old left-wing trope from the Cold War has currency again, both on the populist right and among progressives.

The argument is that Vladimir Putin is so afraid of NATO that he has no choice but to menace neighboring countries and occasionally invade them, as he is threatening to do once again in Ukraine.

The root cause of this conflict isn’t NATO, though; it’s Putin. He’s the aggressor. He is the one who has created an international emergency from out of nowhere by moving 130,000 troops to the border of a country …