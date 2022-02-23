Putin’s Desperate, Unbalanced Move

Putin’s actions over the past several weeks have cast a pall over the international position of his country.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE V ladimir Putin has made a strategic mistake. Perhaps it was his increasing age, massive wealth, and accompanying sense of entitlement, or maybe it was an aspect of his personal and political isolation within the walls of the Kremlin. It could be that after the United States’ humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan and the ascendency of soft-power approaches to foreign policy throughout the West that he believed the age of autocrats had returned and that he and his friend Xi Jinping are about enter upon a wave of victories. Whatever the reason, the man who has played his bad hand of cards …