Russia’s Desperate (Yet Plausible) Threat to Crash the International Space Station

Whether or not Russia’s top space official is serious about crashing the ISS, America should never have permitted Russia enough control over it to make the threat plausible.

In a threat right out of a James Bond movie, Russian president Vladimir Putin's top space official raised the possibility of responding to American sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine by crashing the International Space Station (ISS) into the U.S. or another Russian enemy.

The threat is reminiscent of the 9/11 terrorist hijackings that caused mass casualties by intentionally crashing civilian aircraft. But the devastation wrought by similarly weaponizing the ISS would be far more catastrophic, with victims possibly numbering not in the thousands but in the tens of thousands or even millions. It is not an exaggeration to say that …