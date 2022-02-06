Sarah Palin v. the New York Times

Advantage: Palin

After the 2008 election and "The Masked Singer" and all the rest of it — finally, here is a contest Sarah Palin deserves to win.

The former Alaska governor, vice-presidential candidate, and reality-television clown has sued the New York Times for libel, and she deserves to prevail. The Times editorial page libeled her, straight up, and the court should find in her favor.

It does not matter what you think of Palin, or what you think of the New York Times. I have had plenty of occasion to criticize both of them over the years and a few opportunities to praise each …