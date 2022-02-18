Schumer to Force Senate Vote on Radical Abortion Bill

The legislation can’t pass this Congress, but it could endanger vulnerable Democrats in battleground states.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith eight months to go until the 2022 midterm elections, Chuck Schumer is planning to hold the first vote in Senate history on a bill that would create a virtually unlimited nationwide right to abortion through all nine months of pregnancy:

Tonight, I took steps on the Senate floor to move forward on the Women’s Health Protection Act. Because a woman’s right to choose is a fundamental right, and this Senate will vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act to protect abortion rights. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 18, 2022

Versions of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which in an earlier iteration was known as the Freedom of Choice Act, have been introduced in every Congress for more than three decades. But the bill didn’t make it to the floor of the House or the Senate for a full vote until September 2021, when House Democrats voted almost unanimously to …