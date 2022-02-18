NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Schumer to Force Senate Vote on Radical Abortion Bill

By
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., February 15, 2022. (Jon Cherry/Reuters)
The legislation can’t pass this Congress, but it could endanger vulnerable Democrats in battleground states.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith eight months to go until the 2022 midterm elections, Chuck Schumer is planning to hold the first vote in Senate history on a bill that would create a virtually unlimited nationwide right to abortion through all nine months of pregnancy:

Versions of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which in an earlier iteration was known as the Freedom of Choice Act, have been introduced in every Congress for more than three decades. But the bill didn’t make it to the floor of the House or the Senate for a full vote until September 2021, when House Democrats voted almost unanimously to

