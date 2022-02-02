Schumer Won’t Say If He’d Oppose Primary Challenges to Sinema and Manchin

Is the Senate majority leader terrified of a primary challenge in New York?

How scared is Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer of the progressive base? Scared enough to risk his majority and the entire Democratic legislative agenda.

In an interview this week, Schumer would not say “if he would stay neutral or support Manchin and Sinema if they face primary challengers in the next cycle,” CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere and Manu Raju report.

“I am focused on 2022, getting things done, and winning the election on 2022,” Schumer told CNN. “I’m not at all focused on 2024 right now, and neither should anyone else be. That’s just how you lose in 2022.”

Schumer’s refusal to push back …