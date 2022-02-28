Senate Democrats to Vote Tonight on Radical Pro-Abortion Bill

The Women’s Health Protection Act reveals how extreme Democrats intend to be once Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) is making a welcome political error. Tonight, he'll force a vote on the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), an extreme piece of pro-abortion legislation that has no hope of passing.

The House passed the bill last fall in a nearly party-line vote; only one Democrat voted against it. But there is essentially no road to passage in the Senate, and Schumer’s choice to charge ahead without even attempting to gather 60 votes suggests that he’s aiming to placate his base, not get anything of substance done.

In fact, the WHPA likely will struggle even to …