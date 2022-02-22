Sorry, Governors, You Can’t Solve Inflation by Sending People Money

Instead of blowing their budget surpluses on election-year goodies for voters, states should seize the rare chance to make lasting tax reforms.

This year's election cycle isn't just about Congress: Voters in 36 states will also cast their ballots for governor — and the candidates in those races, aware that people are upset about inflation, want to be seen as doing something about the problem.

Unfortunately for them, they can’t. State governors don’t control the money supply or interest rates. Through regulatory reform or tax reform, they can encourage long-run economic growth, but that won’t have any immediate effect on inflation.

Of course, politicians aren’t known for letting the facts get in the way of a good campaign narrative, and sure enough, governors across …