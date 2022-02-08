Spotify Shouldn’t Accept the Premises of the Cancelers

They need to get over it and buck up like adults living in a free society.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here have been many unpleasant paid jobs throughout history, from executioner to leech collector to nitpicker. Now, to this litany of gruesome and onerous work must be added being employed by Spotify in the 21st century.

The CEO of the streaming company, besieged by a highly motivated cancellation mob out for podcaster Joe Rogan’s scalp, apologized to his employees in a statement for “the way The Joe Rogan Experience controversy continues to impact each of you.”

According to Daniel Ek, the Spotify team has been left “feeling drained, frustrated and unheard.” Yes, following inane and hysterical commentary on Twitter, Instagram, and other …