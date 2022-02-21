Stalled in D.C., the Single-Payer Fantasy Makes Its Way to Blue States

As congressional Democrats shelve a terrible idea for now, their state-level counterparts try to revive it.

Despite the best efforts of progressives such as Senator Bernie Sanders (D., Vt.) and Representative Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), Medicare for All is off the table in Congress — for now, at least.

But that doesn’t mean single-payer health care is dead. Like a zombie, the idea is being revived in blue-state capitals across the country.

In California last month, a bill to create the nation’s first state health-insurance monopoly was ratified by the state assembly’s Health and Appropriations Committees before dying without a vote on the Assembly floor. Progressive Democrats and the California Nurses Association are furious, and say that they’ll …