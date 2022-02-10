The Associated Press Attacks Pregnancy-Resource Centers

The ‘news’ piece criticizes pro-life centers for receiving a few million in taxpayer funding.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne of the most common slanders of the pro-life movement is that its members care only about unborn children and never about mothers or those same children after birth. “If you’re anti-abortion, you’re actually pro-birth, not pro-life,” the saying goes.

In truth, the pro-life movement cares deeply about both mothers and children, arguing that every abortion harms not only the child but also the mother — and, indeed, the whole family and community. In part because of this belief, pro-lifers have spent decades building an infrastructure of pregnancy-resource centers across the country, dedicated to assisting pregnant mothers in need and helping …