NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Associated Press Attacks Pregnancy-Resource Centers

By
A woman who is five months pregnant attends a sonogram at a local hospital in Shanghai, China, September 12, 2014. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
The ‘news’ piece criticizes pro-life centers for receiving a few million in taxpayer funding.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne of the most common slanders of the pro-life movement is that its members care only about unborn children and never about mothers or those same children after birth. “If you’re anti-abortion, you’re actually pro-birth, not pro-life,” the saying goes.

In truth, the pro-life movement cares deeply about both mothers and children, arguing that every abortion harms not only the child but also the mother — and, indeed, the whole family and community. In part because of this belief, pro-lifers have spent decades building an infrastructure of pregnancy-resource centers across the country, dedicated to assisting pregnant mothers in need and helping

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Worst Ally

The Worst Ally

Germany, the laggard of NATO with a deep conflict of interest regarding Russia, is the weak link.

The Latest