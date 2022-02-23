NR PLUS World

The Best-Laid Plans for Deterring Russia

Ukrainian service members take part in tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine in a handout picture released February 22, 2022. (Press service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff/Handout via Reuters)
For decades, the foreign-policy establishment largely got its way when it came to Russia. Now it must deal with the result.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N ot just predictable, but predicted. Twenty-five years ago, not long before his death, the man who pioneered the policy of containing the USSR throughout the Cold War emerged from his retirement as a cragged old man with a warning:

Expanding NATO would be the most fateful error of American policy in the entire post-cold-war era.

Such a decision may be expected to inflame the nationalistic, anti-Western and militaristic tendencies in Russian opinion; to have an adverse effect on the development of Russian democracy; to restore the atmosphere of the cold war to East-West relations, and to impel Russian foreign policy in directions

