NR PLUS Books

The Book-Ban Double Standard

By
Copies of To Kill a Mockingbird at a book store in Chicago in 2001. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
If Maus was ‘banned,’ then so was To Kill a Mockingbird.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen the Right takes a book off a school reading list, it’s a “ban” and cause for despair, calumny, and outrage. When the Left does so, it’s merely a removal and passes by with hardly any mention in the media. We saw both sides of this rule at play in the last two weeks. What a wonderful natural experiment it was.

The media almost unanimously used the word “ban” to describe a Tennessee school board’s decision to remove Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel Maus from a middle-school curriculum on the grounds that its adult content about the Holocaust is inappropriate for eighth

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Worst Ally

The Worst Ally

Germany, the laggard of NATO with a deep conflict of interest regarding Russia, is the weak link.

The Latest