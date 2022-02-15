The Canadian Truckers Aren’t Extremists

Kooks and bridge-blockers notwithstanding, the movement is not the fringe festival Trudeau makes it out to be.

Ottawa – It was six degrees below zero, and I couldn’t feel my hands. My flight had arrived in Ottawa the night before, and I had forgotten to pack mittens. I was running on three hours of sleep, following a late-night effort to navigate the drawn-out Canadian pandemic-border gauntlet — negative Covid test, proof of vaccination, special “ArriveCAN” phone app, and detailed plans for quarantine if I tested positive on the other side. The border guard eyed the disheveled American standing in front of him. “What’s your business in Canada?” Covering the trucker convoy for a magazine. “What magazine?” National …