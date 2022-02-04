The China You Won’t See during the Winter Olympics

The Chinese Communist Party will do everything in its power to sanitize its atrocious human-rights record.

Editor’s note: If you value reporting like this, we hope you will support our campaign to counterprogram Chinese propaganda during the Olympic Games. More here.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Chinese Communist Party — its international reputation having suffered a blow as a result of the Covid pandemic, its human-rights abuses, and its saber-rattling — hopes to score a massive propaganda victory in the coming weeks as thousands of athletes from 90 countries converge on Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Games, which will formally kick off with the opening ceremony today, are being held within a “closed loop” accessible to only 60,000 people amid stringent …