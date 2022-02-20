NR PLUS Education

The Classics Are an Instrument of Freedom for Black People

By
Frederick Douglass, c. 1879 (National Archives/via Wikimedia)
We should reject the notion that the Western classical tradition has nothing to offer African Americans.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B lack History Month is a time to reflect on the African American experience — our culture, struggles, redemption, and victories. But how we approach this history matters, immensely.

Too often we present black history as something separate from, or supplemental to, capital-H history. But black history is not a sidebar. The black experience is not only immutably integrated in the American experiment. It is profoundly meaningful to questions at the center of the Western canon and the human experience — questions, about freedom, justice, goodness, truth, and beauty, that have been asked and answered by thinkers from Socrates to Shakespeare. Situating

Anika Prather is a lecturer in the English department of Howard University. She is a co-author, with Angel Parham (University of Virginia), of the forthcoming book The Black Intellectual Tradition: Reading Freedom in Classical Literature (Classical Academic Press).

