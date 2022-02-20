The Classics Are an Instrument of Freedom for Black People

We should reject the notion that the Western classical tradition has nothing to offer African Americans.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B lack History Month is a time to reflect on the African American experience — our culture, struggles, redemption, and victories. But how we approach this history matters, immensely.

Too often we present black history as something separate from, or supplemental to, capital-H history. But black history is not a sidebar. The black experience is not only immutably integrated in the American experiment. It is profoundly meaningful to questions at the center of the Western canon and the human experience — questions, about freedom, justice, goodness, truth, and beauty, that have been asked and answered by thinkers from Socrates to Shakespeare. Situating …