The Credibility-Triage Operation

We shouldn’t accept the blame for public-health officials’ failed policies.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen the Centers for Disease Control downsized its quarantine recommendations from ten days to five days in light of the Omicron variant, it did so with a little wink and a nod to the fact that public patience was running out. CDC director Rochelle Walensky explained that it “really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate.”

Well, tolerance is running out for other measures. And we are now seeing a last-ditch effort by Covid maximalists to save the credibility of the non-pharmaceutical interventions that did not work.

As the Omicron wave faded from New …