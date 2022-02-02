The Credibility-Triage Operation

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen the Centers for Disease Control downsized its quarantine recommendations from ten days to five days in light of the Omicron variant, it did so with a little wink and a nod to the fact that public patience was running out. CDC director Rochelle Walensky explained that it “really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate.”
Well, tolerance is running out for other measures. And we are now seeing a last-ditch effort by Covid maximalists to save the credibility of the non-pharmaceutical interventions that did not work.
Something to Consider
