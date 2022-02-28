The Darkest Knight Yet

The Batman provides an antidote to cute superhero pictures.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Batman is soggy, gloomy, dank, rank, filthy, and forbidding. And so I really liked it. It’s not quite as searing or unsettling as Joker, but it pushes further in that direction than any big-budget comic-book movie yet, and after the cutesy kiddie contrivances of Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman is as bracing as a shot of whisky after a grape Slushee.

Director Matt Reeves, who made two first-rate Planet of the Apes movies, recreates the feel of a creepy David Fincher thriller rather than an action adventure, and for three slowly paced hours the film is mostly enthralling. The …