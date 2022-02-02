The DOJ’s Flawed Civil-Rights Indictment against Ex-Cops in George Floyd Case

It is crucial to grasp that this is not a murder case; that is the state prosecution.

This is the last of three columns outlining some major issues in the Justice Department's civil-rights prosecution of three former Minneapolis police officers who, along with already-convicted former officer Derek Chauvin, are implicated in the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day 2020. The trial began in earnest last week in a St. Paul federal court.

As one would expect, opening statements and the start of the prosecution’s case highlighted the crux of the government’s case: the gruesome video depicting the four cops detaining Floyd on a city street in a prone position, as he struggled to breathe and gradually expired. …