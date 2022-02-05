The Educational Consequences of Masking Children

The policy solution here is really quite simple: End the mandates and take off the mask.

Once a hallowed political position, the case for masking in schools has now crumbled. Even so, as of last week, 15 states and the District of Columbia mandate face masks for students. Because of the prevalence of these mandates in population centers, over half of American students wear a mask every day. The CDC still encourages universal masking of all students over the age of two.

Europe has taken the opposite approach, keeping masks off children, and even the World Health Organization advises against masks for young kids and recommends them only in select cases for older students.

