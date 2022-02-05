NR PLUS Education

The Educational Consequences of Masking Children

By
Students in a second- and third-grade combination class during the first day of school at Laguna Niguel Elementary School in Laguna Niguel, Calif., Augut 17, 2021. (Paul Bersebach, MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
The policy solution here is really quite simple: End the mandates and take off the mask.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O nce a hallowed political position, the case for masking in schools has now crumbled. Even so, as of last week, 15 states and the District of Columbia mandate face masks for students. Because of the prevalence of these mandates in population centers, over half of American students wear a mask every day. The CDC still encourages universal masking of all students over the age of two.

Europe has taken the opposite approach, keeping masks off children, and even the World Health Organization advises against masks for young kids and recommends them only in select cases for older students.

There simply is little

Daniel Buck is a teacher and a senior visiting fellow at the Fordham Institute. His writing can be found at National Review Online, City Journal, and Quillette.

