NR PLUS Markets

The Empty Case for Stakeholder Capitalism and ESG Investing

By
(Sophie_James/iStock/Getty Images)
Instead of promoting responsible behavior, these practices undermine the principles of good corporate governance.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L arry Fink, the chairman and CEO of BlackRock, is selling the idea that the world economy must embrace stakeholder capitalism and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. Don’t worry, though, he wants you to know that stakeholder capitalism is just like capitalism because it is “driven by mutually beneficial relationships” that will help firms, customers, suppliers, and the broader community prosper. Fink suggests that stakeholder capitalism is necessary because “a company must create value for and be valued by its full range of stakeholders.”

Serving stakeholders is not simply the right thing to do, either; it’s also profitable. According to Fink,

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Wayne Winegarden, Ph.D., is a Senior Fellow in Business and Economics and the Director of the Center for Medical Economics and Innovation at the Pacific Research Institute.

Recommended

The Worst Ally

The Worst Ally

Germany, the laggard of NATO with a deep conflict of interest regarding Russia, is the weak link.

The Latest