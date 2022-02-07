NR PLUS Law & the Courts

The Failure of Oregon’s Hard-Drug Decriminalization

By
(Jeng_Niamwhan/iStock/Getty Images)
Replacing prison time with treatment isn’t necessarily a bad idea. But that treatment cannot be voluntary, as Oregon’s experience shows.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n November 2020, Oregonians voted overwhelmingly in favor of a ballot measure to decriminalize hard drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin. The measure, the first of its kind in the nation, replaced the threat of jail time for people convicted of possession of hard drugs with a maximum $100 citation and an invitation for the cited individual to call a toll-free number to undergo a drug evaluation in lieu of paying the fine. The measure reallocated about $100 million from the state’s robust cannabis-tax fund to drug-treatment programs in an effort to bolster treatment options.

Supporters of the measure, funded by the

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Jeff Eager is an attorney, political consultant, and the former mayor of Bend, Ore. He writes about Oregon and national politics and policy in the Oregon Roundup on Substack.

Recommended

The Worst Ally

The Worst Ally

Germany, the laggard of NATO with a deep conflict of interest regarding Russia, is the weak link.

The Latest