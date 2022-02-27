The Focus on ‘Green’ Energy Has Left the West Increasingly Dependent on Russian Energy

And Russia has played a role, exploiting social media to disparage the use of natural gas and fossil fuels.

The U.S. is now less energy-independent than it was a year ago and thus less able to send liquified natural gas (LNG) and crude-oil exports to our European allies to make up for crippling losses in Russian exports.

Jen Psaki, President Biden’s press secretary, told ABC News on Sunday that criticizing the reduction in America’s domestic energy production is a “misdiagnosis” of the problem. She asserted that “we need to reduce our dependence on foreign oil, on oil in general . . . and we need to look at other ways of having energy in our country and others.”

