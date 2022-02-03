NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Great Lockdown Lie

By
A person walks past a permanently closed business in Washington, D.C., January 31, 2022. (Sarah Silbiger/Reuters)
New studies show that our elites’ favorite Covid policies had little effect, other than ruining the lives of common people.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the 1927 silent-film classic Metropolis, a dystopian city of the future is divided into elites living comfortably in opulent skyscrapers and workers toiling in dirty, dangerous conditions far below. The main character lives a life of luxury high above the city, until he ventures below and discovers the benighted conditions of the workers that sustain his lifestyle. He rebels and goes into hiding among the workers.

The authors of a new paper on the impact of Covid-19 lockdown measures may also have to go into hiding, for revealing their true impact on everyday people. The paper from Johns Hopkins University,

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Mario Loyola is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the director of the Environmental Finance and Risk Management Program of Florida International University, and a visiting fellow at the National Security Institute of George Mason University. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone.

Recommended

The Latest

Man of Letters

Man of Letters

'Email has become the biggest and worst interrupter the universe has ever experienced,' a workplace-productivity coach who gets it recently said.