The IRS Wants Your Picture

The agency’s plans for facial recognition might be abandoned for now, but its lust for data is never satiated.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A bout two months ago I was on the phone with a revenue officer from the Internal Revenue Service, discussing a client’s situation. We got on the topic of the IRS’s backlog of unprocessed tax returns and the difficulty that the agency is having in working through the pile of mail that has accumulated because of the pandemic.

According to the National Taxpayer Advocate’s 2021 Annual Report to Congress, the IRS had a backlog of nearly 12 million tax returns left over from the 2020 filing season. It took the agency until June 2021 to process those returns. Meanwhile, in March 2021, …