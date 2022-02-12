The Language of Cancellation

The campus ideology that has seeped into other spheres of American life has replaced language as communication with language as power.

Editor’s note: If you value reporting like this, we hope you will support our ongoing webathon. More here.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen I started a student magazine of conservative opinion during my junior year at Colorado College, it was met with immediate backlash. Just days after the release of the first issue, student activists ran an anonymous campaign to confiscate and destroy hundreds of copies around campus, arguing that the publication’s presence posed a danger to the safety of the student body. The students engaging in the coordinated effort to remove the magazine from campus claimed “a right, as members of the community, to reject …