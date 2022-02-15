The New Yorker’s Flawed Hit Job on Amy Coney Barrett

An attempt to portray the newest justice as a hyperambitious puppet of male power fails to capture her feminine genius.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A fter reading a recent article in the New Yorker, one could not be blamed for imagining Amy Coney Barrett to be made of marble: a cold, impenetrable, masterpiece of the conservative artisan. That is, after all, how Margaret Talbot presents the newest addition to the Supreme Court.

As a young conservative woman, I was shocked by the lengths to which Talbot went to caricature Justice Barrett as an almost robotic product of her male mentors and as a mere mouthpiece for their legal philosophy, rather than as an accomplished and talented jurist in her own right. Between sweeping generalizations about ongoing

