NR PLUS Media

The New Yorker’s Flawed Hit Job on Amy Coney Barrett

By
Then-Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett reacts during the final minutes of her testimony on the third day of her Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, October 14, 2020. (Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters)
An attempt to portray the newest justice as a hyperambitious puppet of male power fails to capture her feminine genius.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A fter reading a recent article in the New Yorker, one could not be blamed for imagining Amy Coney Barrett to be made of marble: a cold, impenetrable, masterpiece of the conservative artisan. That is, after all, how Margaret Talbot presents the newest addition to the Supreme Court.

As a young conservative woman, I was shocked by the lengths to which Talbot went to caricature Justice Barrett as an almost robotic product of her male mentors and as a mere mouthpiece for their legal philosophy, rather than as an accomplished and talented jurist in her own right. Between sweeping generalizations about ongoing

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Maggie Garnett is a senior at the University of Notre Dame, where she studies theology and constitutional studies. She is the executive editor emerita of The Irish Rover, Notre Dame’s independent Catholic Newspaper and originally hails from South Bend, Ind.

Recommended

The Latest

The Barry bomb, &c.

The Barry bomb, &c.

On the use and abuse of Manilow songs; continuing horror in Nicaragua; populists uniting in France; Lewandowski deployed to New Hampshire; and more.