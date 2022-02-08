The Pandemic Economics of Substance Abuse

Extraordinary cash payments helped fuel a historic increase in drug and alcohol deaths.

he pandemic produced an abnormal number of deaths among people who did not have the virus. Through the first 15 months of the pandemic, U.S. deaths from drugs and alcohol were almost 50,000 above the corresponding months in 2018 and 2019 and 40,000 above the prior trend. Drug and alcohol deaths have never increased so much over such a time frame and may be the single greatest driver of recent declines in American life expectancy.

The people who died from substance abuse are a lot younger than people dying from Covid. One measure is life years, which counts each death according …