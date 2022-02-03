NR PLUS Education

The Pandemic Has Reaffirmed the Value of Catholic Education

By
(aaron007/Getty Images)
As other schools have treated their students callously, Catholic institutions have worked hard to provide consistent, in-person learning.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s Catholic Schools Week comes to a close, I find myself looking back on not just a week, but a pandemic. Like so many, I hope that this latest surge is the beginning of the end. Time will, of course, tell. But we don’t need time to know that Catholic schools have done a singular job navigating this once-in-a-century pandemic-and-lockdown crisis.

Last year, my home state of Colorado declared a state of emergency for pediatric mental health, with suicide as the leading cause of death among children older than 10. Not long after, the surgeon general of the United States made

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ashley E. McGuireAshley McGuire is a senior fellow with The Catholic Association and the author of Sex Scandal: The Drive to Abolish Male and Female.

Recommended

The Latest

Man of Letters

Man of Letters

'Email has become the biggest and worst interrupter the universe has ever experienced,' a workplace-productivity coach who gets it recently said.
Same Old New Normal

Same Old New Normal

The phrase 'New Normal' is like 'critical race theory.' The chattering class hates it, and bristles: There is no push for a New Normal.