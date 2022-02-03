The Pandemic Has Reaffirmed the Value of Catholic Education

As other schools have treated their students callously, Catholic institutions have worked hard to provide consistent, in-person learning.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s Catholic Schools Week comes to a close, I find myself looking back on not just a week, but a pandemic. Like so many, I hope that this latest surge is the beginning of the end. Time will, of course, tell. But we don’t need time to know that Catholic schools have done a singular job navigating this once-in-a-century pandemic-and-lockdown crisis.

Last year, my home state of Colorado declared a state of emergency for pediatric mental health, with suicide as the leading cause of death among children older than 10. Not long after, the surgeon general of the United States made …