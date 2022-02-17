NR PLUS World

The Paradox of the Russia–Ukraine Crisis

By
Russian service members take part in tactical exercises of an assault engineering unit at a training ground in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky in Rostov Region, Russia, January 17, 2022. (Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters)
Despite what you think, it’s not about land.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D espite recent reports of a slight lessening in tensions, Russia seems to be on the brink of invading Ukraine, with perhaps 150,000 troops massing on three sides. Americans of both parties are increasingly resolute in their anti-Russian stance, wary of once again appeasing a tyrant with territorial ambitions. But is it really territory that Russia wants now?

For most American experts, the answer is obvious. Putin has already annexed the Crimean peninsula on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. He is supporting the breakaway “people’s republics” of Luhansk and Donetsk in “Donbas,” the Russian-speaking region of eastern Ukraine. The conflict has already killed

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Mario Loyola is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the director of the Environmental Finance and Risk Management Program of Florida International University, and a visiting fellow at the National Security Institute of George Mason University. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone.

Recommended

The Latest

The Week

The Week

Trump rampantly flouted legal requirements for preserving records of his presidency.