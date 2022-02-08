The Perfect Storm Is Coming

Not learning from the stagflationary past may lead to a stagflationary future.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith winter in full swing across the Northern Hemisphere, the prices for energy and most other commodities in America and Western Europe are soaring. Meteorologists can tell us much about the weather ahead, but economists seem to be stuck in a rut.

Having assured us that inflation is not something to be feared, and then later labeling the inflation that followed as “transitory,” many of these same economists have also looked at Europe and the U.S. and concluded that these economies are not only recovering but will also enjoy decent growth in the years to come. Unfortunately, they have proven to …