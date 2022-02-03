The Power of ‘No’

The simplest of words is the key to defeating cancel culture.

If America's institutions wish to improve the country's culture, harmony, and mood, they would do well to practice using that most useful and elementary of Old English words: No.

That’s “No” as in, “No, I don’t care that you’re offended, go away,” or “No, I won’t punish others for your intolerance,” or, “No, you can’t stay here and make stupid demands. I’m busy, and you should be too.”

“No” can, of course, be used alongside other useful phrases such as, “I don’t care,” “Stop being ridiculous,” and, “If you can’t tolerate others, then please feel free to leave.” It can even be …