The Real Jerry Falwell Jr. Has Stood Up

He says he’s a Christian but with no use for the church, unlike his famous preacher father, whom he succeeded at the helm of America’s most famous Evangelical university.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne of the country’s most infamous Evangelicals got a splashy profile story in Vanity Fair last week — but Jerry Falwell Jr. wouldn’t claim the label “Evangelical” or even “religious” at this point. After he was publicly self-destructing and forced into resignation last year from his position as president of Liberty University, Vanity Fair has unearthed the drama that led to his downfall — complete with exhaustive details about his wife Becki’s “pool boy” affair and surprising news about Falwell’s reluctance to lead Liberty after his father died in 2007.

What we can glean is this: Falwell Jr. is not the …