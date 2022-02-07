The Real Reason Democrats Are Losing the Culture Wars

An attempt at self-reflection reveals a complete absence of it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, FiveThirtyEight published a think piece titled “Why Democrats Keep Losing Culture Wars.” The article is an instructive demonstration of what’s driving the Left’s recent losses in cultural battles — but not for the reasons that its authors think.

Recent months have seen Democrats and the broader Left sustain a series of humiliating losses in the culture wars. Particularly in education, the energetic grassroots backlash to critical race theory (CRT) has spawned anti-CRT laws in at least nine state legislatures, and red states across the country are set to pass a slate of similar laws in the upcoming legislative session. …