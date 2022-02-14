The Real Science of Fetal Heartbeats

The New York Times publishes a ‘report’ attempting to debunk the science underlying pro-life heartbeat bills.

One of the favorite pastimes of legacy media outlets over the past several years has been attempting to discredit the science of fetal heartbeats. Since 2019, more than a dozen states have passed pro-life heartbeat bills, prohibiting abortion after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which usually takes place around six weeks into pregnancy.

Though nearly all of those laws were immediately blocked in court, one was not: the Texas Heartbeat Act. Despite facing legal challenges, that law has been in effect since September 2021 and early data suggest it has prevented a few thousand abortions in the state (though the …