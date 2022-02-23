The ‘Skin in the Game’ Fallacy

Unveiling a new GOP platform, Rick Scott revives an old misconception about taxation.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A n old rule of thumb in political campaigns is, “When your opponent is self-destructing, get out of his way.” The Democrats are in full self-destruction mode. As of this writing, RealClearPolitics has the GOP with a 4.5 percentage-point lead in the generic poll, and the lead has recently been trending higher. This is consistent with a mega-wave reminiscent of the 1994 Gingrich revolution.

So it boggles the mind that Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), would this week put out a 100-plus-plank platform of ideas. The NRSC and Scott are quick to point …