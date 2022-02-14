The Ugly Vilification of ‘Freedom’

Pundits are attempting to cast the fundamental value as a ‘far-right’ code word, reinventing the notion of liberty itself.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Canadian Broadcasting Corporation recently set out to explain why the word “freedom” has become a “useful rallying cry” for protesters in the trucking convoy. Freedom, it added, “has become common among far-right groups, experts say.”

It’s worth noting here that the addendum “experts say” is perhaps the laziest scam run by contemporary political journalism. It is little more than columnizing by proxy, or what Kyle Smith calls, “opinion laundering.” Journalists scan the websites of think tanks, advocacy groups, and universities to find some credentialed ideologue who will repeat every tedious bit of liberal conventional wisdom the reporter already believes. While …